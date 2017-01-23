Google Voice implements new app features on mobile

Google has just announced updated versions of Voice across multiple platforms. The updates include a new, modern user interface for both the mobile and web-based applications. Also included in this update is photo-sharing, translation and group conversations that can be separated and named.

It’s been years since Google Voice has seen any major updates, but according to the Google blog, regular updates are being promised here forward. We hope that Google follows through with this as Google Voice could be a great alternative messaging and chat application for many users.

Other features to see updates or improvements include voicemail transcriptions, separate tabs for text, calls and voicemail, and in-notification replies on Android. Apple users will also see 3D touch support on their iPhones. Google is promising RCS features on supported networks in the future.

It is important to note that Hangouts integration with Google Voice will not see any changes with this relaunch. You can still use Hangouts as your default application for messaging and sharing content. It’s a little confusing if you’re not set on one messaging application, but it’s still nice to have options going forward.