New year, new gear? Keep charged up with one of iClever’s solutions

Have you recently found yourself as the proud owner of a new phone or tablet? What are you using to keep it charged up? If you’re like most of us, you likely need more than one wall charger for your stuff. We like to keep one in the bedroom, one in the living room, one at work, and one in the bag. Right?

Some of you are likely transitioning away from devices that use microUSB ports and now rely on USB Type-C connections. This means that a lot of the cords and chargers you were using last year are not going to cut it in 2017. It’s time to upgrade to new stuff.

We’ve received, and spent time with, a handful of products from iClever, all of which are designed to help keep your gear charged up. Note that these were offered to us at no cost and under no obligation for promotional consideration. With that said, we found each of the following to be handy and affordable solutions for customers looking to juice up a phone or other gadget.

UC01 30W PD USB-C Wall Charger

For those of you who need a straight up extra USB charger, this is that device. With 30W power delivery, it’s exactly what you need for a phone or tablet, or laptop. Normally retails for about $24.99 but we’ve found it for $22.99 at Amazon.

UC02 30W Dual USB Wall Charger with USB- C and SmartID

Should you want something that charges up your USB Type-C phone and another device at the same time, you’ll want to check this one out. The back has a USB Type-C on the upper half with a USB port with SmartID speed charging below. Plug in your tablet or Quick Charge phone (USB 2.0/3.0 supported) and charge up as quickly it can handle. Snag one for about $19.99 from Amazon.

TC04B 40W 4 Port USB Wall Charger

Powerful and compact, this one is in a 40W/8A 4-port output wall charger that delivers some up to 2.4 amps, per port, for any USB-enabled devices. Indeed, it does the trick for all four at once. Throw this one in a bag with your cables and you can leave three bulky blocks at home. Pick it up for $19.99 at Amazon.

IC-BS03 Surge Protector Power Strip

If your situation calls for charging up multiple traditional devices and those with USB ports, the surge protector is your one-stop-shop. You’ll get six AC outlets and six USB ports, each with SmartID technology up to 2.4A charging. Comes with an 18-month warranty and a 4230 Joules Rating. A heck of a deal for $25.99 at Amazon.