AT&T Offers “International Day Pass” to keep you connected abroad

Yesterday, AT&T announced that it’ll be allowing subscribers to use their plans while traveling outside the U.S. – for a nominal fee of $10 per day, per device, that is.

In its own words:

With AT&T International Day Pass, you can talk and text all you want, and use your data plan in over 100 countries, only paying for the days you use abroad. Instead of being charged per minute, message, or megabyte while traveling, you‘ll pay just $10 a day per device for any 24-hour period you use your device in an International Day Pass country.

If that seems like a steep price, you’re not crazy – it’s kind of ridiculous. If you spend two weeks on vacation outside the US, using your phone will run you $140 – in addition to the cost of your plan you’re already paying.

Let’s compare that to T-Mobile’s international rates real quick: Unlimited text and data in 140 countries, and 20 cents per minute talk. To put that into perspective, You’d be talking for about 50 minutes a day on T-Mobile’s plan to equal that of AT&T‘s – to further put that into perspective, that’s roughly the equivalent of a 1500 minute individual plan. If you need more than that, AT&T‘s option might be a good one.

That…doesn’t exactly compare favorably, AT&T. Combine that with the recent report that AT&T is hemorrhaging customers like crazy, and it really looks like ol’ Blue is falling behind – rapidly.

Good effort, AT&T. But in my opinion, you’re in trouble.