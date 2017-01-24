Browse the internet without leaving footprints with VPN.asia (Deal of the Day)

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security seriously with the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

About

Today’s Deal of the Day is one you should strongly consider. For just $39.99, you can get a full lifetime subscription to VPN.asia. Compatible with desktops, Chromebooks, Android, Kindle Fire, and even gaming consoles, you’ll get military grade 256-bit encryption.

With VPN.asia, you’ll never mess with confusing settings and options menus again. Moreover, you’re not limited to one instance at a time. You can have up to five connections at a time per account so feel free to run everything through it.

VPNs are not just for security, either. You can also use them for privacy, too. Did you know you can get into torrenting and file sharing without your internet provider keeping an eye on you?

Head to the VPN.asia website and you’ll find prices normally break out to $69 per year. So, our lifetime access is not only cheaper, but it lasts far longer.

Features

Browse anonymously w/ mobile, tablet or desktop devices w/ a single click

Access blocked websites securely from anywhere in the world

Share Peer2Peer (like w/ BitTorrent) considerably more securely

Download & stream content from all over the world safely & anonymously

Connect to any of 40+ servers in 30 countries around the world

Use w/ 5 connections at the same time per account: works on computer, mobile device, streaming media consoles, & wireless routers

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, purchase a subscription to VPN.asia. Available in a variety of options, you can choose from the following bundles:

1 year: $9.99

3 years: $24.99 ($8.33 per year)

Lifetime: $39.99 (Best Value!)

It’s actually cheaper to purchase one year of VPN.asia through us than it is to buy two months through them directly!