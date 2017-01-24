First samples from Ulefone Gemini’s dual camera surface

One of the features we expect to see offered in a number of phones in 2017 is the dual-camera setup for the rear. Already some devices are on the market with the enhanced camera setup and more are on the way.

One such phone expected to pack a dual camera is the Ulefone Gemini. As previously discussed, the handset falls somewhere in the lower end of the spectrum with a quad-core 1.5GHz processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 3,250mAh battery. Display size is touted to 5.5-inches with resolution at 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Ahead of the launch of the phone come some alleged samples from the phone. You can be the judge of the quality, but we do see a little of blurring and irregularity in the bokeh effect. Nevertheless, here’s what we might expect from the phone.

1 of 8

To achieve these sort of photos and effects, the Ulefone Gemini employs a 13-megapixel main camera with a 5-megapixel unit to support. The main camera grabs the image itself with the the secondary one achieving the depth of field.

It’s not clear exactly when the phone will go on sale but we’re guessing it’s somewhere around Mobile World Congress. The stage is as big as any and would make for the right time to introduce a new model.

If you’re interested in learning more about the phone, or want to pre-order one, there’s a mini-site on Ulefone’s website dedicated to the Gemini. Sign up and you can receive $70 coupon ($40 off, $30 gift) when it’s available for purchase.