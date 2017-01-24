Love photography? Check out these deals

Not everyone who loves photography can afford to purchase a DSLR these days. That’s why I love how smartphone makers are pushing for better and better cameras onboard their devices. Some phones like the Google Pixel or iPhone are capable of producing spectacular results, but even if own a lower-end phone there’s a way to enhance the quality of your pictures.

It’s simple, you can throw a few accessories into the mix. And they don’t even have to be expensive. Here at Android Guys we have a few deals waiting for you, in case you are a fan of smartphone photography. All the product you’ll find below can help in a way or another to get better photographic results with your phone.

Smartphone Camera Lens (5-pack)

This 5-piece set can help you expand the capabilities of your phone’s camera sensor. These little accessories can easily be clipped on the back of the phone, where the main camera lives. You can get them in Black, Blue or Red for only $23.99 (discounted from a previous $99.55). The lenses will allow users to:

Fit a whole landscape in your photo w/ the wide angle lens

Take crisp, clear pictures as close as 3cm w/ the macro closeup lens

Use the fish eye lens to grab interestingly distorted shots

Zoom in twice the distance w/ the telephoto lens

Reduce & eliminate light reflection w/ the polarizing lens

Self-stirring Camera Lens Mug

Ok, I know what you’re thinking. How will a mug help me snap better photos? Well first of all, if you love truly love photography you can’t help appreciate this lens cup. It’s just hilarious. On top of that, an infusion of coffee might get your creative juices going, right?

The self-stirring camera lens mug ca be yours for only $12.99 (down from $19.99). And here is why it makes for a great photo trip companion:

Easily holds & transports hot or cold beverages

Features a self-stirring mechanism for blending your drinks

Boasts a custom insulated stainless steel interior

Portable enough to take on trip, use on the road, etc.

Serves as the perfect gift for the camera enthusiast in your life

Zoomable 60X Monocular with Smartphone Attachment

Want to bestow super zoom powers upon your smartphone? The Zoomable 60X Monocular is exactly what you need if you’re planning to shoot landscapes, far off animals or anything in the distance. The smartphone attachment ensures you can easily attach and remove it from your handset.

The monocular can be yours for $37.77, down from a previous $129.95. Here’s what else it brings to the table:

Zoom from 40x to 60x for extended visibility

Use the included tripod to get a steady shot from far away

Carry the lens on even the most rugged adventure thanks to its superior craftsmanship & sturdy carrying case

Smartphone Telephoto PRO Camera Lens

With this smartphone Telephoto PRO camera lens you can easily unlock the potential of your smartphone’s snapper. Users can easily attach the lens to the smartphone and be able to shoot images at up to 8 times closer. It’s a great accessory for your next outdoor adventure. You can get it for an amazing $17.99 instead of the previous $89.95. Other specifications include:

Capture clear images up to 8 times closer without distortion

Adjust the lens like you would a normal camera, just twisting it

Clip on or remove the lens to your camera in second

Armor-X Mini Flexible Phone Tripod

No one likes a moved photograph, so the Armor-X Mini Flexible Phone Tripod is exactly what you need to keep that from happening. You can set it up anywhere including abrasive surfaces, so you can get as creative as you want. It can be yours for $19.99 (down from $34.99) and will allow you to: