Brain.fm: Background music for studying, sleeping, or next-level chillout (Deal of the Day)

It’s Wednesday, which means many of us are trying to get the energy to muster through the rest of the week and into the weekend. For a lot of you, this is the time of year where you’re back into school and looking to be productive and attentive.

Rather than throwing on the headphones with a podcast or playlist to help drown out the world, do something different this week. Instead, put on some music that is designed specifically for studying and relaxation. Then, tonight when you head of to bed, listed to an hour or so of music created for sleep.

Today’s Deal of the Day is a lifetime subscription to Brain.fm, a service that offers up music for the aforementioned scenarios. Priced at only $39, you’re going to get a lifetime subscription. Given it normally runs $6.96 per month, you’ll end up getting your money’s worth after only seven months.

About

Distractions are everywhere, even in your ears when you’re trying to shut the world out with music. You just can’t always trust yourself or your favorite apps to deliver the most productive audio options, and that’s why Brain.fm was created. Brain.fm uses AI and a wealth of neurological research to stream the best background music for studying, sleeping, or relaxation. Give yourself a productivity boost and outmatch your to-do list with Brain.fm.

Features

Choose whether you’re trying to work, relax, or sleep, & experience an original composition specially generated for that scenario

Adjust the stream to play for 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or indefinitely until you turn it off

Explore different recordings & audio tracks for each category on your own

Access premium-only content & track your work progress

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about your study and work time, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase a lifetime subscription of Brain.fm for only $39. Don’t want to commit to that much? Pick the service up in one-year and two-year plans for affordable prices.