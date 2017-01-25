Win a Bluboo Dual smartphone (Giveaway)

How would you like to get your hands on a new unlocked Bluboo Dual smartphone? We’re partnering with our friends at the Chinese handset maker to help promote a contest that’s currently underway.

The deal, which runs through February 5 gives buyers an opportunity to receive either a full or partial refund on their purchase. Fifty customers will end up with the Bluboo Dual at no cost while another fifty only end up paying $9.99 for the phone. Moreover, there’s also a free gift being offered to a few lucky winners, too.

About the Bluboo Dual

5.5-inch display at 1920 x 1080 pixels

Quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek processor

13-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

2GB RAM

16GB RAM internal storage

microSD card slot (up to 256GB)

Android 6.0

3000mAh battery

Given the radios and bands supported in the Bluboo Dual, it’s not compatible with the 3G and 4G LTE connections in the United States. While this isn’t necessarily the sort of promotion that directly benefits our US readers, we’re only too happy to help our international audience win this time around!

Win a Bluboo Dual from AndroidGuys!

As a special bonus to our readers, we’re going to give one of these phones away. All you have to do to qualify for the phone is like Bluboo’s official Facebook page and the AndroidGuys page and share this post.

The giveaway will run for two weeks and then we’ll select the winner on February 8.

As part of a Chinese New Year’s celebration Bluboo is discounting devices like the Dual, Edge, Maya Max, Picasso 4G, Mini and Maya. So, if you are aiming for the hottest dual camera model, pick up a Dual for $99.99. The elegant dual curved Edge can be yours for for $109.99; the 6.0-inch monster Maya Max is $129.99; the 4.5-inch portable Mini is $54.99; the charming budget Picasso 4G is $116.99: the Maya runs $74.99.

Noted that the BLUBOO’s official AliExpress store remains open as usual during the Spring Festival.

