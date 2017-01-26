Charge your smartphone with a strong, stylish Paracable

There’s no such thing as having too many cables for charging up your devices. Yes, even in the age of wireless charging, we like to have physical cables on hand. Why? Because it’s super fast in 2017! While processors and batteries continue to evolve, the microUSB and USB Type-C cables are still going to be necessary — at least for the time being.

Pretty much every other cable you see is a generic black, white, or grey cord. It doesn’t matter if you’re talking about the one that comes in the box or if you’re picking up something from the store; chances are the cable is routine and uninspiring.

Paracables, on the other hand, have much more personality. What’s more, they’re also tough enough to handle moderate use and abuse. If you’ve ever felt parachute cable, then you know exactly what these cables feel like. Actually, scratch that, these are a little more rugged.

Features

Sleek and durable aluminum end housing

Wrapped in our beautiful patented ’32 bit’ paracord fabric

Premium 1 year warranty

5 feet long

Qualcomm Quick Charge compatible

Charges faster than inferior cables; capable of 2.0+ amps of charging power

Available in a variety of colors and cable types, you’ll find plenty to admire in Paracable. We’ve been testing the Glacier and Continuum schemes in microUSB and simply love them. At five feet long there’s plenty of cord to play with, even when plugged in behind the dresser or desk.

Pricing shakes out to roughly $16-18 for cables in microUSB; Lightning cables are also available for about $24 a piece. It’s not much more than what you’d pay for a generic cable and it’s definitely worth the extra. Given the last couple of weeks and the little bit of abuse we’ve thrown at them, we see no reason they’ll not stand the test of time.

Editor Note: We were sent the cables for promotional consideration and were under no obligation for coverage.