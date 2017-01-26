Cricket Wireless beefs up some of its data plans, prices remain the same

The carrier offers some select smartphones for free too

Looking for a LTE enabled smartphone and a data plan to go with it? Cricket Wireless has a few offers for you. The carrier just announced it is upgrading some of its data plans and giving select smartphones away for free to customers willing to bring their number to Cricket.

The company has raised the data access in the $40/month plan from 2.5GB to 3GB and in the $60 plan from 10GB to 12GB. Cricket offered 8GB instead of 5GB for $50/month as part of a previous promotion and has now decided to lock it in.

Now let’s see the smartphones (complete with specs) you can get for free once you bring your number to Cricket (or $9.99 for upgrades and new lines of service):

Alcatel Streak

4.5-inch with 480 x 854 resolution, 218 ppi Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor

1GB of RAM

8GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 128GB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

1,780 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Samsung Galaxy Amp 2

4.5-inch with 480 x 800 resolution, 207 ppi 1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB of RAM

8GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 128GB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

2,050 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

ZTE Sonata 3

5.0-inch with 480 x 854resolution, 196 ppi Qualcomm Snapdragon 210

1GB of RAM

8GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 64GB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

2,300 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

LG Spree

4.5-inch with 480 x 854resolution, 218 ppi Qualcomm Snapdragon 210

1GB of RAM

8GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 64GB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

1,940 mAh battery (removable)

Android 5.1 Lollipop

For those who want better specs phones, Cricket Wireless has a few options as well.

LG Escape 3 ($19.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket or $59.99 for upgraders)

5-inch with 720 x 1280 resolution, 293 ppi Qualcomm Snapdragon 210

1.5GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 32GB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

2,125 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0 Lollipop

Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime ($29.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket or $79.99 for upgraders)

5-inch with 720 x 1280 resolution, 294 ppi 1.3GHz quad-core processor

1.5GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 128GB)

5MP/2MP camera combo

2,600 mAh battery (removable)

Android 6.0 Lollipop

LG X power ($49.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket or $99.99 for upgraders)

5.3-inch with 720 x 1280 resolution, 277 ppi Snapdragon 210

2GB of RAM

16GB of on-board storage (microSD card allows expansion up to 256GB)

13MP/5MP camera combo

4,100 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0 Lollipop

LG Stylo 2 ($79.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket or $129.99 for upgraders)