Snatch a refurbed FitBit Flex for only $29.99 and get back on that resolution! (Deal of the Day)

With three weeks down in 2017, we’re at that part of the year where a lot of folks have already fallen off the wagon. Your resolution to get more active is hard to stick with, isn’t it? How many miles are you walking in a day? How many steps are you taking?

Whether you’re trying to track calories, sleep more, or regularly get up and move about, you’d likely to well to have some assistance. An accountability partner is nice, but it’s also easy to keep an eye on things yourself. Indeed, many people like to use a wearable for tracking details.

About

Today’s Deal of the Day is a refurbished and certified FitBit Flex that runs only $29.99. For the price of a good meal you can have one of the most trusted names in the wearable space.

Offered in Small and Large

Battery Life: Up to 5 days

Band Colors: Black, Navy, Tangerine, Teal, Pink

60 Day Replacement Limited Warranty

This fitness tracker automatically tracks steps, distance, calories burned, sleep, and more. Use the app to set daily, or even hourly goals; transfer data to any device of your choosing for you to analyze later.

Features

Track steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, hourly activity, stationary time & sleep

Set up daily goals & work to achieve them

Sync stats wirelessly & automatically to computer & over 200 iOS, Android, & Windows devices

Monitor your sleep quality automatically & wake up peacefully w/ a silent alarm

Observe LEDs light up as you approach your daily goal

Customize your Fitbit w/ interchangeable accessories

Where to Buy

Ready to get your resolution back on track? Maybe you’re good on that front and just want to keep track of things in a more passive manner. Whatever the reason, a FitBit Flex for only $29.99 is one heck of a deal. Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store to order yours today!