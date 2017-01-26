Stop Google Play from adding icons to your home page [How-To]

If you are anything like me, you have your phone pages set just so. You know exactly where everything is and it is all just like you want it. Now, your friend suggests a new app or game and you go to install it. The next thing you know, you have a new tile on your home screen that throws your mobile OCD into overdrive. Now, imagine a world where this is not the case. Because you own an Android phone, we can change things to suit your personal tastes.

Sanity:

In case you didn’t know, this setting is controlled by the Play Store app.

Launch the Play Store app Tap the hamburger menu in the upper left corner and select the settings option Uncheck the “Add icon to Home screen” box

It’s that simple. Your home screen is now safe from clutter. Did you know about this setting yet? Are you as OCD about your pages as I am? Drop me some comments below and let me know.