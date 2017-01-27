10 arrest record and background check mobile applications

There are many good reasons why people are interested in looking up a criminal record or arrest record. For instance, you may have noticed suspicious activities from your new neighbor. In other cases, maybe you have started dating a person that you don’t know well. Or, maybe you just want to have some fun.

It doesn’t really matter what the reason is, you should know that there are many arrest records apps that can help you. There are plenty that work well for both Android and iOS platforms, including phones and tablets.

The following ten Android apps can be downloaded directly from the Google Play store. A few of them are found on iTunes App Store which means that iPad and iPhone users can use them too.

JailBase

This is a completely free Android app not only for downloading but also for using. It provides access to a huge number of mugshots and arrests records and the information is updated regularly. Users can refine their search by choosing a date, gender, and race. If you want to get high-quality mugshots you will have to pay a certain fee.

VINEmobile

Just like JailBase, VINEmobile is completely free to use and download. VINEmobile is actually a mobile version of the popular VINE (Victim information and Notification Everyday) National Victim Notification Network. The main goal of this application is to allow access to timely information on persons that are in custody at the moment. In case the status of a person in custody changes, you will get a notification in the form of a text message, e-mail or phone call. In addition, users can get accurate information about the people who have been arrested and the reason for their arrest.

Unlimited Criminal Checks

This application is free to download and allows access to every kind of criminal records and sex offender information is not an exception. The only thing users need to provide is the individual’s name. For a certain fee, they can perform nationwide research with one search. The fee you pay will provide more detailed information and it will eliminate ads too.

CourtClick

CourtClick is an app with a user-friendly interface which allows users to search and browse thousands of court records of different types. Users need to type the person’s name and their state or ZIP code. Some of the most searched types of records include sex offenses, warrants, arrests, bankruptcy and civil and criminal records. It is completely free to download and install this application, but if you want to use it, you must pay a certain fee. There is a 7-day free trial for brand new users.

Jail Birds

Finally, Jail Birds is a great solution for Android users looking for mugshots and arrest information. What is good to know is that Jail Bids doesn’t cover all counties. The authors of this app encourage users to help them extend their database. In addition to mugshots, this app provides access to information like fresh arrests and allows timely notification in case someone they are interested in is arrested.

BeenVerified

This free app allows users to search for any individual. All you need to do is to type their name and you’ll get access to many different records. The Been Verified People Search application will provide access to criminal and arrest records, property ownership information, contact information and professional history too. As we said the app can be downloaded for free, but if you need more detailed results you can pay a monthly fee.

MobilePatrol

Here’s another great example of a free app that’s rather beneficial. MobilePatrol features a myriad of public safety information customized to the user’s location. So, you can simply add your ZIP code and this app will display public safety updates obtained from official public safety and emergency agencies in your area. In addition, users can locate registered, convicted sex offenders and people who have been arrested not while ago with precise details about the charges.

Intelius

Intelius is a free application that people can use to get accurate information and details about certain individuals who are found in the public records. It requires the use of a phone number or name. Downloading this application is completely free and the app doesn’t come with any ads. However, every search result you want to check costs $0.99. You can also use a subscription that costs between $10 and $20.

MugshotSearch

This is one of the simplest apps that can be used by beginner cell phone users. As the name suggests it is focused on searching and displaying mugshots. The database of mugshots is constantly growing and the so are the number of new arrest records. MugshotSearch keeps following these updates.

Public Record

Apologies, guys, but this one’s for iOS users. If you are interested in a complete application that lets users search criminal and civil court systems, you can’t go wrong with Public Record. Keep in mind that downloading this app is free, but the search results cost $13.99. if you are planning on checking a few searches, you can get a discount. It is good to know that the search results can be downloaded and even shared with other people through e-mail. This application is currently focused only on North Carolina.