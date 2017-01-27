[Promo] LeEco wants to take you to Super Bowl 2017

Want to win a trip to the Super Bowl or a smartphone / TV?

Have you ever dreamed of attending the Super Bowl, but for various reasons you never managed to? Chinese tech giant, LeEco wants to make it happen for you.

With only about a week and a half before Super Bowl 51 kickstarts, LeEco just announced an incredible promo, football fans are going to love.

LeEco plans to give a lucky winner and a guest what it calls the Ultimate SB51 Experience which includes:

2 tickets twothe Super Bowl game

$3,00 pre-paid credit card

3 consecutive nights of pre-game concerts including The Chainsmokers on February 2, Bruno Mars on February 3 and Taylor Swift with access to the LeEco VIP suite on February 4.

On top of that LeEco is giving off daily freebies between January 27 and February 3, including Super4 x65 TVs and Le Pro3 smartphones. In case you can’t remember here’s what the Le Pro3 brings to the table:

LeEco Le Pro3

5-inch with 1080 x 1920 resolution, 403 ppi

5-inch with 1080 x 1920 resolution, 403 ppi Snapdragon 821

4GB of RAM

64GB of on-board storage

16MP/8MP camera combo

4,070 mAh battery (non-removable)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

In order to be eligible to win one of the prized you will need to:

Go on Twitter and retweet LeEco’s daily giveaway tweet and reply tagging the person that you want to accompany you on the trip Go on Instagram and follow @LeEcoGlobal and submit a comment tagging the person you’ll be taking on the trip. Go on Facebook and share the giveaway post on your profile while tagging the person you want to take on the trip.

You are allowed only one entry per channel per day.

LeEco will randomly select a winner at 12:01 ET Monday, January 30. Daily winners will also be randomly selected at 9 p.m ET Friday, Jan 27 – Friday, Feb 3. We wish you the best of luck!