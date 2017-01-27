Sprint slashes the price for its Unlimited Data plan to $50

Sprint is taking on Verizon’s new 5GB for $55 data plan with a new offer of its own, in the hopes users will find it superior.

The carrier has just announced that for four days only (limited promotion), new customers jumping onboard with Sprint will get Unlimited Data, Talk and Text for $50 per month. Those who add a second line will be asked to pay only $90 and extra lines can be added for $30 extra.

Sprint bashes Verizon for thinking that customers will manage to get by with only 5GB of data/month. The carrier says a user can spent 5GB of data in a glimpse, for example by simply watching seven episodes of their favorite Netflix TV Show in HD viewing.

Using data provided by Fierce Wireless, P3 and Strategy Analytics, Sprint reveals how much data customers actually on a monthly basis. For example, did you know 1 hour of web browsing (50 pages) eats up tp 50Mb or that checking your emails daily hogs 150Mb /month? Music streaming takes 100MB/hour and daily instant messaging on WhatsApp or Facebook consumes 250Mb daily.

While Sprint is throwing around big words, don’t go thinking the carrier’s Unlimited plan will let you go overboard with data usage.

Sprint will automatically down grade quality of video or music streaming for those who use more than 23GB of data/month. Data reprioritization also applies during times of congestion. Last but not least, we should note that new customers who jump onboard with Sprint for the new data bundle, will be required to pay $60/month after March 31, 2018.

Apart from the Unlimited plan, Sprint is also offering rate plans that provide sensible data buckets.