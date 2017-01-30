Disable those annoying, power hungry carrier apps [How-To]

As I think we all know, manufacturer and carrier apps can be some of the most annoying apps on the planet, especially if they are constantly bugging you to either log in or read their new post. We all wish we could just uninstall them and curse them off into oblivion. Unfortunately, without root privileges, there is no good way to accomplish that. There is, however, another alternative that isn’t as good but will get the job done. The default android app manager will allow you to disable these apps so they do not function.

Prerequisites:

Not much needed here other than a list of apps you would like to disable and a little android know-how.

Shutting it down:

Access the pull-down menu and tap on the gear in the upper right corner Find the “Apps” option in your setting menu and tap it (your settings page may appear different) Find the app you would like to disable in the list and tap on it. Tap the Disable button. (Note: you may have to uninstall any updates before you will be allowed to disable the app).

There you have it, four simple steps to having your device feel a little more free than it came out of the box. How do you manage your application? Do you use a third party tool? Drop us a comment below.