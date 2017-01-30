Here’s how the Motorola Moto G5 Play compares against the Moto G4 Play

Motorola’s Moto G4’s budget smartphone lineup has been received extremely well by consumers everywhere. So it’s no wonder Motorola and Lenovo are looking to unveil the next-gen Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus during MWC 2017 in Barcelona next month.

The Moto G5 Plus already leaked a while ago complete with images and a few specs. Well now we get some info about a version of the Moto G5, the Moto G5 Play.

Brazilian website Tecnoblog came across a “Moto G5 XT1672” product listed with one of the country’s major retailers. Given that the Moto G5 Plus should come with a 5.5-inch display and the Moto G5 XT1672 supposedly packs a 5-inch display, we have to assume the latter is in fact the Moto G5 Play.

The listing sheds some light on what we can expect the Moto G5 Play to bring forth. Apart from the 5-inch display, the phone will take advantage of 1080p resolution and a Snapdragon 430 CPU. Motorola will also throw in 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable) and an 13MP/5MP camera combo plus a 2,800 mAh battery. The phone should come with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed and LTE.

If we look back into 2016, the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus both had 5.5-inch displays, while the Moto G4 Play featured a 5-inch screen, so it makes sense the XT1672 is in fact the Moto G5 Play.

For those who don’t remember, the Moto G4 Play offered 720 x 1280-pixel resolution and drew power from a quad-core Snapdragon 410 working in combination with 1GB/2GB of RAM plus 8GB/16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot available for memory expansion). The phone also featured an 8MP/5MP camera combo and a non-removable 2,800 mAh battery inside.

Is the XT1672 is indeed the Moto G5 Play, then the phone will bring a sensible spec bump-up. At the moment we don’t know much about the Moto G5, but the Moto G5 Plus is said to arrive with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone will also carry a 13MP/5MP camera duo and a 3,080 mAh battery.

Are you excited to see the Moto G5 lineup make a debut?