Innovative phone maker Nextbit acquired by Razer

Nextbit is joining Razer. One of the coolest phones of the last few years has been the Robin from Nextbit. The angular device was based around the idea that we could leverage the massive amount of storage available in the cloud to offload some of the burden on our physical on our devices. The phone was a little under-powered (Snapdragon 808), but performed well and had the support of the ROM community so it was a fan favorite.

The plucky company has been working behind the scenes for a while now providing software updates and patches and those will continue until February 2018. Nextbit will also continue to honor all warranties for another six months even though the company has ceased selling all Robins and accessories. If you want to pick up a Robin you can still check out Swappa and Amazon for some pretty excellently priced options.

Now, Nextbit- the company born on Kickstarter joins Razer, one of the biggest and well-known computer peripheral, tablet, and laptop manufacturers. What will be Nextbit fate? Well, CEO and co-founder Tom Moss said on Nextbit’s blog that the company will continue to operate as an independent division within Razer.

Nextbit will operate as an independent division inside Razer, focused on unique mobile design and experiences. To put it simply, we’ll be doing exactly what we’ve been doing all along, only bigger and better. -Tom Scott, CEO Nexbit

I’m interested to see where Nextbit and Razer take the company from here. Companies like Nextbit have the ability to be extremely disruptive in a market where consumers are more open to non-traditional (read: Apple, Samsung) options and where a deal is valued. If the Robin is any indication of future success, Nextbit and Razer could blow up in the next few years.