T-Mobile promotion gives customers phone sales tax back

Available to new and existing subscribers, the deal starts on February 1

T-Mobile on Monday announced it will soon give customers their sales tax back for smartphone purchases. The deal, which starts on February 1, is a limited-time promotion that is being offered to current and prospective customers.

Starting later this week, anyone who buys a smartphone on a T-Mobile equipment installment plan and either a T-Mobile One or Simple Choice Unlimited LTE plan can receive the sales tax back. It’s done in the form of a credit and the customer must initiate the process via an online form.

Now, we’re giving you back more than you paid in sales tax on ALL T-Mobile smartphones for you and your entire family. So what are you waiting for?

Once the form is filled out, T-Mobile will send a MasterCard gift card with 11.2 percent of the phone’s price on it. Valued in some instances at more than $100, it’s certainly higher than the tax rate in many areas.

All phones are eligible under the promotion according to T-Mobile. Moreover, it’s good on as many lines as you want or need, provided it is under 12. It’s not clear how long the deal will run.