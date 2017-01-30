The water resistant Braven 705 Bluetooth speaker is nearly 60% off at $42.99 (Deal of the Day)

Looking for a solid portable speaker to tote around? You’ll definitely want to check out our Deal of the Day. The Braven 705 Bluetooth speaker is currently available for only $42.99, or a savings of some 57 percent. It’s a heck of a bargain to be sure, and one you’d be silly to pass up.

About

We’ve profiled and reviewed plenty of Braven products over the years; they often receive some of our highest marks. And, for good reason. They are always solidly-built and provide excellent sound. The 705 is no exception.

With a battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback, the Braven 705 is also IPX5 water resistant. It’s available in Magenta or Purple, both of which look stylish and hip in any environment.

Features

Shock-absorbent thermoplastic exterior & IPX5 water resistance make this one tough speaker

Built-in mic & speakerphone let you accept & end calls right from the speaker’s controls

Internal power bank allows you to charge mobile devices w/ the speaker on the go

Works as a wireless Bluetooth bridge w/ your home audio system

TrueWireless Technology allows you to pair two Braven 7-series speakers together for a fuller audio experience

Two drivers deliver powerful sound in a portable package

Where to Buy

The Braven 705 can be yours for only $42.99 if you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced well above that, it’s certainly one to consider for your Bluetooth music, podcast, and phone call needs.