The water resistant Braven 705 Bluetooth speaker is nearly 60% off at $42.99 (Deal of the Day)

Looking for a solid portable speaker to tote around? You’ll definitely want to check out our Deal of the Day. The Braven 705 Bluetooth speaker is currently available for only $42.99, or a savings of some 57 percent. It’s a heck of a bargain to be sure, and one you’d be silly to pass up.
About
We’ve profiled and reviewed plenty of Braven products over the years; they often receive some of our highest marks. And, for good reason. They are always solidly-built and provide excellent sound. The 705 is no exception.
With a battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback, the Braven 705 is also IPX5 water resistant. It’s available in Magenta or Purple, both of which look stylish and hip in any environment.
Features
- Shock-absorbent thermoplastic exterior & IPX5 water resistance make this one tough speaker
- Built-in mic & speakerphone let you accept & end calls right from the speaker’s controls
- Internal power bank allows you to charge mobile devices w/ the speaker on the go
- Works as a wireless Bluetooth bridge w/ your home audio system
- TrueWireless Technology allows you to pair two Braven 7-series speakers together for a fuller audio experience
- Two drivers deliver powerful sound in a portable package
Where to Buy
The Braven 705 can be yours for only $42.99 if you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced well above that, it’s certainly one to consider for your Bluetooth music, podcast, and phone call needs.