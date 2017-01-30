Want a smartwatch with 2-year battery life? Try a hybrid one

One of the major cause of complaint with smartwatches is that they offer flimsy battery life. An Android Wear smartwatch’s average lifespan is one day, two days’ tops, provided you don’t overuse it.

But luckily there’s an alternative worth considering – ditch the Android Wear and take up a hybrid intelligent timepiece instead. Bumped out that your smartwatch isn’t as stylish as top analog luxury watches? By opting for a hybrid smartwatch you can easily solve this problem as well.

Which brings us to Swedish company Kronaby which has an excellent lineup of hybrid smartwatches available for you. The Apex, Carat, Nord and Sekel not only look good, but also boast a battery life of up to 2 years!! Certainly that’s not on par with the four years that old school watches see, but it’s a considerable increase in life cycle compared to smartwatches.

As we mentioned above, the watches don’t run Android Wear, but can connect to your Android or iOS device via an app. On top of that they can be used for counting steps, setting up alarm / move alerts and controlling music playlists. Like any self-respecting smartwatch out there, the Kronaby bunch alerts you via notification of impending calls or messages.

Wearing a Kornaby won’t feel like having a tiny computer strapped to your wrist and more like having a gorgeous piece of jewelry that matches your outfit. The hybrid watches are available in different colors and with a selection of straps. Prices range from approximately $421 and $634, so they aren’t exactly cheap. However, for the time being Kornaby does not ship to the US. Maybe in the near future.