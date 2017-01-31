Looking for a way to get your fix for the upcoming big game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons? Maybe you won’t be home in time for kickoff. Perhaps you don’t get to watch it on a TV this year because of work. Whatever the reason, we’re here to help you stream the Super Bowl.

We’ve collected a few apps and services which can be used across various phones, tablets, Android TV, and Fire Stick/Fire TV’s. Do note that some of them may require a login for a service provider. But, even if you’re living a completely cable free and cord-cutting lifestyle, you have some options for watching Super Bowl LI.

No cable? No problem!

Fox will live stream the big game on its FoxSportsGo website and its Fox Sports Go app. Indeed, you can watch for free, with or without an account with a cable or satellite provider. What’s more, it will also include the commercials, too.

The Fox Sports Go app can be installed on iOS, Android, and Windows phones and tablets. Moreover, you can also download it for Amazon’s Fire tablets, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and select game consoles.

Verizon customers can also access the game via the NFL Mobile app.

Official team apps

Fans of the New England Patriots can install apps from the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon.

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons can install apps from the App Store and Google Play.

Other ways to enjoy