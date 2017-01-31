Keep your computer running like a champ with Windows Care Genius Pro (Deal of the Day)

Have an older computer that seems to have slowed with time? What about that PC that’s only two years old but runs like it’s twenty years old? Don’t bother taking it into have it repaired or tuned up; you can do it from your own home and for a fraction of the cost.

About

Our Deal of the Day today is a lifetime license to Windows Care Genius Pro. Designed to address the slowdowns and unexpected system failures that come from simply using your PC, it’s a fantastic tool to get your computer back on track.

Did you know that basic online activities can lead to your PC being full of junk files and space killers? Windows Care Genius has 22 features which can fix all that messy crap with just one click. If will free up space, stabilize things, and get back the memory that’s been running away.

Features

Fix all issues slowing your computer down & destabilizing it

Clean up junk files & free valuable hard disk space

Monitor active processes running on your PC to observe the most memory-draining programs

Speed up hard drive & application performance by accessing the disk defragmentation tool

Automatically manage registry to significantly improve system performance

Disable unneeded programs that consume system resources & improve PC startup & shutdown speed

Protect computer from freezing & crashing

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime license to Windows Care Genius Pro for only $24.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally priced at $57, this puts the discount at some 56 percent off.

