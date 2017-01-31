NVIDIA Shield TV now pairs with PlayStation and Xbox controllers via Bluetooth

You might remember that a few days ago we brought you news that the original NVIDIA Shield was finally getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update, which put it on par with the 2017 model.

While NVIDIA posted a list of new features brought about by the new build, some options seems to have flown under the radar. According to folks on Reddit, owners of the original or new NVIDIA Shield TV can now pair their device with a few wireless controllers including for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S over Bluetooth.

However, using these controllers with either one of the TV models is not a straight forward affair just yet. There are few steps to take depending on which controller you have:

For the PlayStation 3:

Connect the controller to the NVIDIA Shield TV via USB cable

Once the controller is connected, open the Shield TV's Settings application

Scroll down, you should find the PlayStation 3 controller listed in the Bluetooth section (look for the symbol)

With the connection in place, you can now disconnect the controller and use it via Bluetooth

For the PlayStation 4:

Press and hold the PS and share button until it starts to blink to put the controller into pairing mode

From there, launch the Settings application for NVIDIA Shield TV and go to Add Accessory

Find the PlayStation controller listing, select it and complete action

No one has stepped forward to reveal exactly which steps need to be taken to connect the Xbox One S to your NVIDIA Shield TV box.

At this moment, we’re not sure whether being able to use these wireless controllers via Bluetooth was brought about by the Android 7.0 Nougat update or not, but it’s seems likely. If you want to read more about the new features it brings, check out our more in-depth article on the topic linked above.