The sleek Huawei Honor 8 Lite might be coming to MWC 2017

When we reviewed the Huawei Honor 8 back in 2016, we found it to be a mid-range champion – an affordable yet truly amazing handset, so we almost gave it five stars. Surely, no phone is perfect, but the Honor 8 came pretty close to becoming our favorite affordable device.

Well anyway, Huawei is apparently gearing up to deliver a new Honor 8 spin-off, the Honor 8 Lite – which quite possibly will be unveiled at MWC 2017.

Finnish website, SuomiMobiili has already managed get ahold of a few official images showing the device and as you can see the Honor 8 Lite looks quite sleek.

As for specs, the phone should arrive with a 5.2-inch LTPS display with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and 2.5 glass on top of it. Under the hood lies an octa-core Kirin 655 chipset working hand in hand with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (luckily there’s a microSD cardslot onboard).

As for photography, the P8 Lite will take advantage of a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie snapper with 77-degree angle of view. Last but not least, the phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, which is great.

The phone should be released in Black, White, Blue and Gold options. No word whether the phone will make it out on the international market, but we believe it will.

To compare, the Honor 8 arrived with 5.2-inch display with FHD resolution and a Kirin 950 processor nestled under the bonnet. Huawei also offers 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage with the phone.

Other specs include a 12MP/8MP camera setup and Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

Oddly enough Huawei seems to have launched a model with the same specs as the Huawei P8 Lite (2017) in the UK. Which is even more bizarre, given that a P9 Lite as launched back in April and a P10 Lite was rumored to be in the pipeline.

But with the Honor 8 Lite on the way we’re not that sure. Maybe Huawei wants to draw attention on its Honor brand and on the Honor 8 specifically again. Who can say at this point. Would you be interested in a watered down version of the Honor 8?