Customized your Google Home with these gorgeous SlickWraps bamboo/leather tops

There’s no time like the present to try a smart speaker. Amazon’s Echo has dominated the market in the last few years, but the advent of Google’s Home alternative, makes it quite challenging to make a decision between the veteran speaker and the new comer which has some pretty neat features to offer (think Google Assistant).

Sure neither of them is perfect but if you’re aesthetic senses are guiding when you’re trying to make a decision about which Bluetooth speaker to purchase, you might want to look towards Google Home – because it’s much more easily customizable.

Google’s interchangeable bases can bring a spark of color in your life. And now thanks to SlickWraps, Google Home users can personalize speaker’s top as well. The new “Natural Series” is hand-made in the US and is available in four stylish variants: bamboo, black leather, brown leather and tan leather. The leather models use premium Horween leather to bring elegance into your home.

“Natural series” is designed to cover the entire top half of the Google Home speaker, but also feature cutouts to let the microphones, LED lights and mute button breathe.

The new covers will certainly make your Google Home look stylish, but they are not extremely cheap. Interested parties will be required to pay $36.95 plus shipping for each variant. However, SlickWraps does offer the occasional price discount, so you might want to keep your eyes on them.

The Google Home speaker is currently available for $130 a pop from the Google Store. Back in November, Google slashed the device’s price down to $99, in a bid to attract more customers. So maybe it will offer a promotion on the Home again real soon.