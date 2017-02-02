Grab a Samsung Galaxy S7 from T-Mobile and get 1 year of Netflix for free

While we’re waiting for Samsung to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S8 flagship, T-Mobile is trying to tempt users to purchase the soon to be previous gen Galaxy S7 with a promotion.

Until February 7, grab a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge from T-Mobile and you’ll be awarded a whole year of free Netflix. This gets you the standard Netflix 2-stream package that would otherwise cost you $120. So you’ll be able to stream your favorite Stranger Things episodes on two separate devices.

To get the Galaxy S7 you will need to pay either $673 outright or $49.99 upfront plus $26/month for the next two years. If you like the Galaxy S7 edge better instead, you need to take out $779 out of your pocket or $59.99 upfront and $30/month for the next 24 months.

After you have registered your payment you need to go register with Samsung by 2/21/17 and enter the device info and upload your receipt. Soon you will receive a single-use code you need to enter on Netflix.com/SpecialOffers. Customers need to redeem the offer by 03/31/17.

Samsung and T-Mobile are trying to sell as many Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge units before the arrival of the next-best thing, and this promotion is a clever way to attract willing customers.