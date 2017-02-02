As much as we like to use Google Docs and Sheets for our general office needs, sometimes we have to turn to bigger and more powerful tools. Microsoft Office, the leader in the space for many years, continues to be the standard that many customers rely on.

For all of the stuff that you do know about Office, we bet there’s five times as much that you don’t. We’re willing to bet you can’t identify half of the icons and tools in the various applications, let alone use them. Isn’t it time you understand what makes Office the first name in home and office productivity apps?

Our Deal of the Day is a bundle of training specifically designed to teach you the ins and out of Microsoft Office. How much is it, you ask? That’s entirely up to you! That’s right, you can pay as little or as much as you’d like for the full training suite.

Features

Microsoft Excel 2016 Basic Course

Advanced Excel 2016

Basic Microsoft Word 2016

Advanced Microsoft Word 2016

Learn Microsoft Outlook 2016 Course

Basic Microsoft PowerPoint 2016

Advanced Microsoft Access 2016 Course

Advanced Microsoft PowerPoint 2016

Basic Microsoft Access 2016 Training *

Learn Microsoft OneNote 2016 *

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime access to the Microsoft Office 2016 training bundle for whatever you feel like spending. That’s eight courses spread across Word, Excel, Outlook, Access, and Powerpoint. Beat the average amount, however, and you can unlock another two courses. As of right now this means you’ll only need to spend about $15.10 to get all ten.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!