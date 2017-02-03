The Moto G5 Plus is not out yet, we expect it to go official at MWC 2017, but if you can’t wait for that to happen we have some good news for you.

You can now download a Moto G5 Plus wallpaper and two ringtones, Hello and Moto thanks to the folks at TechDroider who managed to get ahold of them somehow.

While we wait for the Moto G5 family to go official, we’ll take the opportunity to tell you the phone should come with a 5.5-inch display with 1080p resolution and a Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 1.5GHz under the hood. Rumors claim the phone will come with 3GB/4GB of RAM options plus 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

The Moto G5 Plus is also probably going to make it out with a 13MP/5MP camera duo and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. There’s also talk of a 3,100 mAh battery and the TurboCharge feature which will also be offered.

On top of the Moto G5 Plus, Motorola will probably also roll out a successor for the lower range Moto G4 Play. The phone has leaked before, revealing a 5-inch display with 1080p resolution and a Snapdragon 430 CPU under the hood.

The Moto G5 Play could make it out with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and a 13MP/5MP camera combo just like in the case of the Moto G5 Plus. The phone is said to be taking advantage of a 2,800 mAh battery and come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Are you excited about Motorola’s upcoming budget Moto G5 lineup? Considering we mixed feelings about the Moto G4 family, we are pretty curious to see how these upgrades will turn out to be.