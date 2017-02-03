Are you the proud owner of a Google Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone? What are you using to protect against drops, scuffs, and scrapes? Surely you’re not running around with it fully exposed!

We were recently sent a handful of cases for the Pixel XL from our friends at Mobile Fun. If you’ve never heard of them, they offer a wide selection of products including chargers, cables, car kits, mounts, screen protectors, and wearables.

For those of you in the market for a protective case for your Pixel or Pixel XL, we present a handful of options. Further, if you have a different model phone, you’ll surely find plenty of other products to choose from.

Spigen Rugged Armor Google Pixel XL Tough Case

Purchase from MobileFun for $18.99

They say: The new Rugged Armor is Spigen’s latest addition, delivering exceptional protection in a slimline package. Made from a flexible TPU case, the Rugged Armor has been fitted with Spigen’s trademarked Air Cushion Technology which absorbs shocks and impacts, keeping your Google Pixel XL safe and secure at all times.

We say: Flexible and easy to put on, it’s still strong enough to handle moderate abuse. Feel free to be a little bit rough with your phone as this case can absorb your scratches and scrapes. Moreover, it’s thin enough that the buttons still respond nicely to touch. Best of all, it doesn’t add too much to the size.

VRS Design High Pro Shield Google Pixel XL Case

Purchase from MobileFun for $20.99

They say: Protect your phone from scratches, knocks and drops with the VRS Design High Pro Shield Series Case for the Google Pixel XL. Featuring a tough dual-layered hardshell frame construction and a smooth, metallic frame that is tough enough to protect your device, without adding unnecessary bulk.

We say: Although it adds a little bit of width to the overall experience, this case is easy on the eyes and adds functionality. The kickstand is easy to pop out and makes for a pleasurable Netflix, YouTube, or other video viewing. Buttons are responsive, and the bottom ports are easy to reach. Results may vary for the 3.5mm headphone jack; we had some trouble with select cords fitting all the way in.

Olixar Leather-Style Google Pixel XL Wallet Stand Case

Purchase from MobileFun for $10.49

They say: This wallet case is designed to complement the new Google Pixel XL designs, for a classic and classy appearance. The material used is slim yet tough, offering premium protection for your Google Pixel XL against scratches, scrapes and minor impacts, while adding the luxury look and feel associated with the case. The case is finished with stamped Olixar and X motifs – signs of genuine quality – so you can be sure it’s the real deal. The case closes with an elegant magnetic fastener to keep everything nice and secure.

We say: The slots on the inside left are nice and allow for a few of your most needed credit cards, metro passes, and cash. The magnetic fastener is stronger than we expected and allows for quick opening and closing. If you’re like us, you’d probably bust off a snap inside of a week. Bonus points for the case doubling as a landscape mode phone holder.

Olixar ArmourDillo Google Pixel XL Protective Case

Purchase from MobileFun for $10.49

They say: This tough protective case has been designed for those with an active lifestyle. It provides great shock and impact absorption thanks to its lightweight TPU polymer with a precisely positioned hard skeleton for added protection. The design of the exoskeleton extends out to protect vulnerable parts of your Google Pixel XL such as the corners and sides.

We say: The strongest of the bunch here, you’d have to do a real number on the case if you’re looking to scratch it up. Easy to grip, there’s no slippage whatsoever, even when your hands are wet. The kickstand is a great touch and adds next to nothing to the profile. It’s thicker than the others in this list, but we definitely feel more secure with it.

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Google Pixel XL Case

Purchase from MobileFun for $13.99

They say: These Cruzerlite gel cases are made from shock absorbent and scratch-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). They are slim-fitting and provide great protection for the Google Pixel XL from day-to-day use, to accidental knocks and drops.

We say: Lightweight, thin, and flexible, this case is more for aesthetics than protection. Available in a variety of colors, it adds a semi-transparent print of what looks to be computer circuits. The cutouts give you full access to the volume and power buttons.

See also

Although we’ve listed five here, nearly all of the above are sold in different colors and finishes. Moreover, there are a number of other brands who offer cases for the Pixel and Pixel XL through MobileFun. Here are a few others to get you started:

Note that these cases were provided to us at no cost and under no obligations; they were for promotional consideration. Other models selected to be highlighted by our editorial staff were done at random.