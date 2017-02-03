Most of us tend to carry a charger in our bag or backpack in order to prevent our smartphone from dying out on us during the day. Since not a lot of smartphones offer wireless charging and those who do are probably premium affairs (the Galaxy S8 might get it). Since the majority of the population uses middle or low range handsets, we’re left relying on charging cables to ensure our devices don’t run out of power.

But what if we told you there’s a way to pass your charging cable as a fancy accessory? A fun Indiegogo project brought to us the NIFTTYX team attempts to make cable carrying cooler. They are offering the LifeSaving Bracelet and the Awesome Bracelet which essentially are cables that you can wear around your wrist.

The two bracelets are made out of leather and customers can have their pick from a selection of colors. Both wearables can charge your devices up to 2.4A in order to provide the fastest charging solution. They also allow you to sync your devices.

The Awesome Bracelet features a steel buckle, while the LfieSaving Bracelet also offers the helping hand on an external battery (210 mAh capacity) so you can charge your phone when there’s no power outlet in sight.

For the time being only a microUSB version is available, as Type-C compatibility will probably be added sometime in the future.

1 of 7

If you are interested in getting your hands on these sleek wearable cables, all you need to do is make a $14 pledge for an Awesome Bracelet and $18 for a LifeSaving Bracelet. The estimated delivery date for these products is May, so you won’t be able to get your hands on them immediately.