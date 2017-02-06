Changing your launcher is easier than you think [How-To]

In case you are not aware, a launcher is essentially the “desktop” on your phone. Every phone comes with a launcher; Samsung, for example, uses their own TouchWiz launcher. If you read around the internet everyone has their own opinion about which launcher is the best, but that isn’t why we are here. The good news is there are a huge number of launchers available with tons of customization options to try and, better yet, it is much easier to do than you might think.

Step into the future:

The first thing you need to do is decide which launcher you want to use. Two very popular ones are Nova Launcher and Google Now Launcher. Once you have decided on a launcher you will need to download it from the Google Play Store Once the app is downloaded you will need to launch the settings app. Open the app drawer and find settings, or Pull down the top menu and tap on the gear in the corner Inside the settings, tap on the apps option. In the apps section tap on the gear or settings option in the lower left corner. Tap the “Default app settings” option Tap “Launcher” (could be labeled as Home) option Select your desired launcher app.

Keep in mind this was created using Android 7. If you are running an older version of android your steps may change.

What launcher did you go with? Have you used launchers before reading this? Leave us a comment below and let us know.