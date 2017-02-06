Google Maps update makes it easier to get real-time traffic info

Google Maps just became better at helping you reach your destination, on time! Through today’s update, the app will be able to deliver more valuable information at the bottom of your home screen – in real time.

Swiping up now will reveal three tabs: one to help you find restaurants, one to beat traffic and one to catch the next bus.

Google wants to make sure you won’t go hungry. The Places Tab reveals all the “best dinners”, “cheap eats” or “business dining” around you or another location of your choosing. The listings are complete with pictures and description, so you know what to expect.

Tap on the search bar and you’ll also be able to start searching for ATMs, pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores.

Google also wants to help you find the easiest route from work to home and vice-versa via the Driving tab. After you save your home and work address, the app will be able to show you real-time ETAs for your commutes and nearby traffic conditions reports and expected delays.

Last but not least, we find the Transit Tab. Once again you’ll need to have your work and home addresses saved in order to receive public transit info. Google will tell you which bus/train you can take to reach your destination and will also deliver public transit schedules and ETAs.

If you’re planning to go somewhere else, you should know the app offers info on individual stops as well, so you can plan your route ahead.

Google Maps was already able to deliver this info – but by bringing it to the forefront with the current update, Google is making sure users can take advantage of it more easily.

The update is currently available for Android users, but not for iOS ones.

Google Maps was already able to deliver this info – but by bringing it to the forefront with the current update, Google is making sure users can take advantage of it more easily.