Grab the Honor 5X for only $1 and more (Valentine’s Day Flash Sale)

Valentine’s Day is coming and you know what that means. Not only will you be receiving chocolaty surprises from your significant others, but lots of promotions will also be available this week to help you celebrate love.

Huawei for instance will be giving a few lucky people the chance to purchase its Honor 5X handset for only $1. Yes, you read that right. Huawei will be hosting a few special flash sale events on February 7, February 8 and February 9. The first three buyers registering to buy the Honor 5X will be able to purchase it for only one buck, rather than the full $199 retail price.

Although the Honor 6X is now available – the Honor 5X remains a decent phone that boasts a 5.5-inch display with 1080 x 1920-pixel resolution and 401ppi. The device features a Snapdragon 616 chipset under the hood and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage. Other specs include a 13MP/5MP camera combo, 3,000 mAh battery (non-removable) and Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box (although its upgradable to Android 6.0.1 Marshamallow).

Other products from the Huawei portfolio will also be available with a discount. The mid-range champion, Honor 8 with 32GB of storage will be available for $319.99 (with $133.99 off), while the 64GB model will be sold for $369.99 (down $133.99). But that’s not all. Huawei will also be throwing in some additional freebies for those who purchase the Honor 8 including a protective case, selfie stick and power cord.

Until February 14, the Honor 6X will also be discounted. Interested parties can grab it for $249.99 a pop (down from the usual $289.98). On top of that buyers will also receive a few extra gifts in the form of earphones, case and selfie stick.

If you’re not really sure which smartphone would suit you better, check out a detailed comparison between the Honor 5X and Honor 6X and our Honor 8 review.