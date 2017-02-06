Huawei P10 Plus might take our minds off the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017

At this point in time we know very well that the Galaxy S8 won’t make a debut at MWC 2017. Over the years, Samsung’s announcement of a new Galaxy S flagship in Barcelona became a tradition, but this year things are going to be a bit different.

In 2017, the spotlight is going to shine on other Android OEMs. Like LG which is widely expected to unveil the next-gen G6. While the phone is shaping up to be quite interesting, the absence of a new Galaxy S flagship might create a void.

Luckily, Huawei might have just the product to take our minds off the Galaxy S8. The Chinese tech giant is coming to Barcelona to unveil two new flagships, the P10 and P10 Plus – and one of them features a curved display and high-end specs just like we expect the Galaxy S8 to.

The two devices should make it out with a 5.5-inch display with 1440 x 2560 resolution (which would be a first for Huawei which stuck to 1080p so far) and a new Kirin 965 chipset under the hood. The Chinese company seems to be carrying on its partnership with Leica, by outfitting the upcoming phones with a main dual 12MP camera. We’re told that the main difference between the two models is that the Huawei P10 Plus will feature a dual curved display just like the S8 and S8 Plus.

A new leak coming out of China also reveals the configurations the two phones might arrive in. According to the info, the Huawei P10 will be sold with 4GB of RAM plus 32GB of internal storage for approximately $508, while the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage will go on sale for $595. The high-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage should become available for approximately $682.

As for the Huawei P10 Plus, expect it to come in two versions. One with 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage for $726 and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $828.

Looking at this prices (and specs and names), there’s no doubt that Huawei will be launching the P10 and P10 Plus as direct competitors for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.