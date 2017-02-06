The Superbowl might be one of America’s most popular sporting events, but it’s also quite famous for commercials. Big shot companies compete to produce the wittiest, funniest or most interesting spots to be aired in between touchdowns and this year was no different.

We saw the Patriots win, but were also spectators to Google’s conservative Google Home commercial, T-Mobile’s funny ads (one of them featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Steward) and much more. Now if you’ve missed the top tech ads for one reason or another, we’ve rounded them up for your viewing pleasure.

So we start off with some quality time with the Google Home connected speaker:

And here’s Google Home’s main commentator, the Amazon Echo:

T-Mobile had no more than 4 commercials during Superbowl breaks. In one of them stars Justin Bieber as a “celebration” expert. The video takes us on a tour of touchdown celebrations starting from the dawn of man.

Next up we have Sprint’s commercial, which tried to be funny – but turned out to be overly dramatic:

Verizon’s ad was so serious:

Well this one tried to be more imaginative:

Android game developer behind Mobile Strike also had an ad running, featuring action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger in the flesh, of course:

Intel’s spot highlighting its 360-degree viewing technology featured none other than the Patriots’ quarterback, Tom Brady:

Netflix’s ad was probably one of the most exciting as it’s basically a teaser for the second season of its super popular TV show – Stranger Things.

Last but not least, all-in-one solution for anyone looking to create a website, Squarespace co-opted actor John Malkovich for their Superbowl clip:

So which one was your favorite?