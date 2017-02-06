Remember that we previously told you that LG’s upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style were expected to make a debut on February 9.

Now, according to info coming from well-known leakster @evleaks, it appears that the two wearables will be making a debut a day earlier – on February 8.

While we wait on that, GSM Arena got a hold of a few live images of LG Watch Style’s packaging all thanks to a BestBuy employee.

The LG Watch Style is the entry level version of the two watches expected to make a debut soon. As you can see in the pictures, the watch will be offered with straps of either 20mm or 22mm width. We can see the wearable features a single button on the right side and what appears to be a black rubber strap.

Based on previous leaks, we pretty much know what the two smartwatches are supposed to bring to the table. Here’s what we should expect.

LG Watch Sport

  • 1.38-inch display with 480 x 480-pixel resolution
  • 768MB of RAM
  • 4GB of internal storage
  • 430 mAh battery
  • 14.2 mm frame
  • Bluetooth / Wi-Fi
  • 3G/LTE
  • NFC / Android Pay
  • IP68 certification
  • Google Assistant onboard
  • Titanium, Dark Blue

LG Watch Style

  • 1.2-inch display with 360 x 360-pixel resolution
  • 512MB of RAM
  • 4GB of internal storage
  • 10.8mm frame
  • Bluetooth / Wi-Fi
  • IP67 certification
  • Google Assistant onboard
  • Titanium, Silver and Rose Gold

We also expect the LG Watch Sport to start selling for $349, just like the Samsung Gear S3. As for the LG Watch Style, the more affordable version should arrive with a $249 price-tag attached to it. Are you getting one?

