We’ve been telling you over the past few months that the 128GB Pixel XL proved to be quite popular with users everywhere. To the extent that it’s extremely hard to get your hands on 128GB Pixel XL these days.

We previously reported that customers who ordered a Pixel XL from Verizon in November will have to wait until March to see their smartphone arrive. But select users have already received theirs after months of waiting and are now being treated with a surprise.

Some people on Reddit are reporting to have received an unexpected gift. Apparently Verizon is trying to make up for the delay by offering customers free Daydream VR headsets.

“Ordered Pixel XL 128GB VS from VW.com on 11/24, actual ship date 1/21, just got a free Daydream View in the mail today!! Totally unexpected.”

Sanatik

When it launched, Google announced the Daydream VR headset will be sold for $79, but until February 25 interested parties can still pick it up for $49. Even if buying a Daydream won’t break your piggy bank, having the headset delivered to your doorstep free of charge – doesn’t sound too bad.

In the meantime, we don’t have any information about how a Pixel XL customer might get himself/herself on the list to receive a free Daydream VR headset. We suppose it wouldn’t hurt to call Verizon and let them know you’ve been waiting/are waiting for your Pixel XL for months.

For their part, Google and HTC are working hard to solve the demand issues and restock partners with Pixels as soon as possible.

Hopefully, the Pixel XL crisis will be resolved soon, as some third-party sellers have started taking advantage of the situation. Back in January we told you Amazon was selling the Pixel XL 128GB for a massive $1,518.