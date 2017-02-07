The Honor 6X was launched in the US during CES 2017 in early January. The phone is a really decent mid-ranger made more appealing by the presence of a main dual-camera.

The device comes with a 5.5-inch with 1080 x 1920-pixel resolution and a Kirin 655 processor under the hood. The Honor 6X also features either 3GB with 32GB of internal storage (with microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB)

The biggest selling point of the device is probably the main 12MP+2MP camera combo with phase detection autofocus, LED flash plus an 8MP selfie camera.

The Honor 6X lives off a non-removable 3,340 mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, but an update to Android 7.0 Nougat is planned for the first half of 2017.