Owners of the ZTE Axon 7 smartphone rejoice, as today is announcing itself to be a very good day for you.

The ZTE Axon 7 is finally getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update, a bit late – but better late than never, right? The new build brings users the option of multi-tasking on their device (running two apps at the same time on the display), improved battery and a brand set of emojis.

Oh and the best part is that the Axon 7 is now officially Daydream View compatible. There aren’t many handsets out there that have earned Google’s blessing but the Axon 7 is one of them. Others members of this select club are the Pixels, the Moto Z, ASUS ZenFone AR and Huawei’s Mate 9 Pro and Mate 9 Porsche Design.

But wait that’s not all, ZTE is not done here. The company has announced that as of this week, Axon 7 users have access to a free and fully integrated called ID, spam detection and call blocking service. These featured are available to Axon 7 owners thanks to a new partnership with Hiya.

Hiya provides enhanced caller ID products and services designed improve phone experience. Now the ZTE phone will be able to access Hiya’s proprietary data set of 1.5 billion active mobile and landline phone numbers in order to detect unwanted scam calls via the auto-blocking feature. Users will also be allowed to block unwanted numbers.

ZTE claims it’s the first manufacturer to provide free caller ID and spam protection for users in the US. What do you say Axon 7 owners? Are you happy with the new changes?