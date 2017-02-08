LG today officially launched its two latest smartwatches, the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. Both ship with Android Wear 2.0 on board and feature circular displays, however each speaks to a different demographic.

LG Watch Style

The smaller of the two models, this one comes with exchangeable leather wrist straps and silver, titanium, or rose gold enclosures. Key hardware details break down as follows:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 1.1GHz processor

1.2-inch P-OLED display at 360×360 pixels

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

240mAh battery

WiFi and Bluetooth connections

$249

The LG Watch Style will be available at Best Buy and the Google Store starting on Feb. 10. It will be sold in Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, and the U.K. in the coming weeks.

LG Watch Sport

Geared toward the active user, this fitness-based wearable has plastic materials and a number of sensors. It’s robust all the way around, inside and out.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 1.1GHz processor

1.2-inch P-OLED display at 480×480 pixels

768MB RAM

4GB internal storage

430mAh battery

GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth connections

NFC

$380

The LG Watch Sport will be available at Best Buy and the Google Store, as well as from AT&T and Verizon Wireless starting on Feb. 10. It will be sold in Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, and the U.K. in the coming weeks.