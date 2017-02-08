LG today officially launched its two latest smartwatches, the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. Both ship with Android Wear 2.0 on board and feature circular displays, however each speaks to a different demographic.
LG Watch Style
The smaller of the two models, this one comes with exchangeable leather wrist straps and silver, titanium, or rose gold enclosures. Key hardware details break down as follows:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 1.1GHz processor
- 1.2-inch P-OLED display at 360×360 pixels
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- 240mAh battery
- WiFi and Bluetooth connections
- $249
The LG Watch Style will be available at Best Buy and the Google Store starting on Feb. 10. It will be sold in Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, and the U.K. in the coming weeks.
LG Watch Sport
Geared toward the active user, this fitness-based wearable has plastic materials and a number of sensors. It’s robust all the way around, inside and out.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 1.1GHz processor
- 1.2-inch P-OLED display at 480×480 pixels
- 768MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- 430mAh battery
- GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth connections
- NFC
- $380
The LG Watch Sport will be available at Best Buy and the Google Store, as well as from AT&T and Verizon Wireless starting on Feb. 10. It will be sold in Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, and the U.K. in the coming weeks.