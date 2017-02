Are you an owner of an Android Wear-powered smartwatch? Chances are good that you’ll see a software update that brings about a host of new features.

With the new Android Wear 2.0 release being made available today, the updated platform is launching with a handful of wearables. However, just like we find with phones, the software and new tricks will come to existing products, too.

According to Google, there are┬ánearly two dozen models expected to see the Android Wear 2.0 update. As you might suspect, it’s comprised of pretty much everything in the second generation of smartwatches and newer.