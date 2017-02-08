Are you an owner of an Android Wear-powered smartwatch? Chances are good that you’ll see a software update that brings about a host of new features.
With the new Android Wear 2.0 release being made available today, the updated platform is launching with a handful of wearables. However, just like we find with phones, the software and new tricks will come to existing products, too.
According to Google, there are nearly two dozen models expected to see the Android Wear 2.0 update. As you might suspect, it’s comprised of pretty much everything in the second generation of smartwatches and newer.
- ASUS ZenWatch 2
- ASUS ZenWatch 3
- Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
- Casio PRO TREK Smart
- Fossil Q Founder
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Wander
- Huawei Watch
- LG Watch R
- LG Watch Urbane
- LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
- Michael Kors Access Smartwatches
- Moto 360 2nd Gen
- Moto 360 for Women
- Moto 360 Sport
- New Balance RunIQ
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- TAG Heuer Connected