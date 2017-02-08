Are you an owner of an Android Wear-powered smartwatch? Chances are good that you’ll see a software update that brings about a host of new features.

With the new Android Wear 2.0 release being made available today, the updated platform is launching with a handful of wearables. However, just like we find with phones, the software and new tricks will come to existing products, too.

According to Google, there are nearly two dozen models expected to see the Android Wear 2.0 update. As you might suspect, it’s comprised of pretty much everything in the second generation of smartwatches and newer.