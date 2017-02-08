With the Spring Festival holiday out of the way, it’s a new year for Chinese handset makers. As such, Ulefone is ready to hit the ground running. Next week sees the company launching its Gemini smartphone.

Initially announced a few weeks ago, the Ulefone Gemini offers up a dual-camera experience on the back of the phone. Housed in a unibody metal case, the device runs Android 6.0 and features a 5.5-inch FHD display with 2.5D glass with Gorilla Glass coating.

As for the dual-setup, the 13-megapixel rear camera is paired with a 5-megapixel unit. The former is designed for general imaging while the latter picks of depth of focus for blurred backgrounds and more professional pictures.

Under the hood is a 1.5GHz, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. Users who need extra space can take advantage of the microSD card slot for up to 256GB of additional room. Other noteworthy specifications include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint reader and 3250mAh battery.

Color options for the Gemini include black, silver, and gold. Pricing has not been disclosed just yet, but Ulefone is offering a $70 discount coupon toward the phone ahead of its launch. Limited to 6,000 buyers, it’s a combination of $40 instant rebate and $30 gift. There’s also a chance for you to enter for a free Gemini, too!