Verizon just announced it will be offering two brand new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches soon. Following Android Wear 2.0’s official announcement today, Verizon said the all-new LG Watch Sport and exclusive Wear24 smartwatch are the latest products added to its portfolio.

Both wearable come equipped with cellular connectivity, so users will be able to receive calls/texts on their wrists even if their smartphone is not in vicinity. Here’s what you can expect from the two smartwatches:

LG Watch Sport:

• 1.38-inch display with 480 x 480 pixel resolution

• 768MB of RAM

• 4GB of internal storage

• 430 mAh battery

• GPS

• Heart-rate monitor

• Android Pay support

• Google Fit 2.0 offers coaching via activity tracking goals

• Google Assistant

• Water resistant (can be submerged in up to 5ft of water for up to 30 min)

The LG Watch Sport will be available for pre-order starting February 10 for $329.99 a pop with a new two-year contract.

Wear24

• 1.39-inch AMOLED display

• Android Pay support

• 450 mAh battery

• Water resistant (can be submerged in up to 3.3ft of water for up to 30 min)

• Verizon exclusive

• Comes with pre-installed watch faces

Verizon’s own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch will become available in March for $299.99 a piece with a new two-year contract.

Note that you can add any of the two watches to an existing plan for $5 per month.