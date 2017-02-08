Given our job relies heavily on writing at a computer, we’re always looking for the best way to take notes or put down thoughts. What if you’re trying to pen a tell-all memoir or recap your life in a rags-to-riches story? Google Docs and MS Word are both nice, yes, but they’re sometimes also clumsy. What’s a good, viable alternative solution? Scrivener.

About

Scrivener is a fully functional writing tool that’s trusted by many script writers and journalists. Moreover, many New York Times Best-Selling Authors prefer to use the tool, too. This is exactly the sort of tool you’ll want to collect all of your ideas, notes, and writing. As our Deal of the Day, we’re offering it to AndroidGuys readers for half its normal cost.

“Scrivener gives you the freedom to make a mess, the confidence to know you’ll clean it up, and the semantic relationships to tie it all together in whatever way makes the most sense to you.”

Features

View & edit different sections of your writing in isolation or as a whole

Take a “snapshot” of a document, then edit & rewrite knowing you can restore an earlier revision at any time

Easily storyboard & rearrange your project

Utilize the fully-featured outliner to take control of the structure of your work

Switch to scriptwriting mode for automatic or custom formatting—then export to a dedicated scriptwriting program such as Final Draft

Use the name generator to create pseudonyms for interviewees or names for fictional characters

Automatically back up your projects as zip files each time you open or close them

For word-processing and project management, Scrivener really should be considered by anyone who writes regularly. Even if you’re a novice, who is just getting into the groove of writing, Scrivener is a great option for you to keep track of everything you write or take notes on.

Where to Buy

Compatible with Windows XP or later, just about anyone can take advantage of this great deal. Normally priced at $40, you can head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Page and grab Scrivener for only $20, a savings of 50 percent.

