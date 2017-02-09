Buy a Moto Z and get a Hasselblad True Zoom/Insta-Share Projector free of charge

Get your hands on a free gift when buying the Moto Z

Valentine’s Day is coming and lots of tech companies are luring perspective customers with juicy deals and promotions. We told you earlier about Samsung’s and Huawei’s and today we have a Motorola promo to share with you.

The Moto Z is one of the best flagship phones out there and for Valentine’s Day, Motorola is offering the device with e free gift.

The Moto Z is best known for being compatible with Motorola’s modular accessories called Mods. And if you buy a Moto Z today you’ll be also get a free Hasselblad True Zoom Moto Mod or a free Insta-Share Projector. All you need to do is use the promo code: ohmymod when you checkout.

Different 😍 better: Buy a Moto Z, get a Hasselblad True Zoom or Insta-Share Projector free! Promo code: ohmymod https://t.co/slx5LqG8kj — Moto US (@Moto_USA) February 6, 2017

Both Mods can be independently purchased for $299, so you’ll be saving quite a lot. The Moto Z features a 13MP main camera, but the Hasselblad True Zoom Mod offers professional settings like 10x optical zoom, to allow users to snap high-quality pictures. Remember that famous publication Sports Illustrated shot its first cover using a smartphone with the Moto Z.

As for the Insta-Share projector, the Mod allows users to beam out an image / video from their smartphone on any surface. Something that can be quite useful if you like to host movie nights at your place. Still we think the Hasselblad Mod is more exciting and can help you do more.

In case you don’t remember, the Moto Z takes advantage of a 5.5-inch display with 1440 x 2560-pixel resolution and a Snapdragon 820 nestled under the bonnet. There’s also 4GB of Ram and 32GB/64GB of internal storage (microSD card slot of memory expansion up to 2TB).

The phone lives off a 2,600 mAh battery and can be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. It starts at $699.

You can also check out Motorola’s website for more Valentine’s Day promos.