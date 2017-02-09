Check out (some of) Motorola’s Moto Mods contest finalists

Motorola Moto Z is considered to be one of the greatest smartphones of 2016, but its best known feature is that it offers support for Moto Mods – snap on accessories which add extra functionality to the device.

We already told you that Motorola plans to launch 12 new Moto Mods in 2017 and has partnered up with Indiegogo in order to achieve this goal. What’s more, Motorola has launched the “Transform the Smartphone Challenge” contest to encourage developers to come up with their own creative Moto Mods ideas.

And today the Moto Z maker has announced the finalists. Some of them have already launched Indiegogo crowdfunding pages to support their ideas, but more will be coming soon. Here are the projects currently available for backing:

Edge Moto Mod – adds RGB LED lighting to the sides of your phone to deliver mesmerizing notifications

– adds RGB LED lighting to the sides of your phone to deliver mesmerizing notifications Linc Smart Walkie Talkie Moto Mod – converts your Moto Z into a Walkie Talkie wit text messaging

– converts your Moto Z into a Walkie Talkie wit text messaging Ultimate Moto Mod – brings wireless charging and IR blaster to the Moto Z

– brings wireless charging and IR blaster to the Moto Z Mico Moto Mod – a solar battery mod with removable snap-panels

– a solar battery mod with removable snap-panels InstruMod – a multifunctional smartphone based measuring instrument capable of measuring weights, distances, light levels and more

– a multifunctional smartphone based measuring instrument capable of measuring weights, distances, light levels and more Palm Smart Remote Moto – a universal remote capable of telling in what room you are in and what devices you want to start using

– a universal remote capable of telling in what room you are in and what devices you want to start using EarMods – a Mod that comes with built-in earphones which can be pulled out easily in order to be used

– a Mod that comes with built-in earphones which can be pulled out easily in order to be used Euromod – a digital toolbox for use with Eurorack synthesizers

– a digital toolbox for use with Eurorack synthesizers Smart Z Wallet – a Mod that snaps a wallet compartment to the back of your Moto Z. It bundles GPS and a 1,200 mAh battery.

Z Sterelizer Mod – a good and convenient way to keep germs at bay

– a good and convenient way to keep germs at bay Digital Recorder Mod – turns the phone into a high-quality recorder with separate mic, headphone inputs, record and playback buttons plus 96 kHz/24-bit PCM audio support

– turns the phone into a high-quality recorder with separate mic, headphone inputs, record and playback buttons plus 96 kHz/24-bit PCM audio support Modulator Mod – when there’s no cell service, Modulator acts as a digital walkie-talkie so you can communicate with friends and loT devices. It also sends voice and text messages

All finalists will receive a Moto Mods Development Kit and a Moto Z, but only 10 will be selected as grand prize winners.