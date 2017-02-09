Creating a website? Here’s a few things to consider

So you’re interested in creating a web presence for yourself. Good for you! Do you know where to start or what tools to use? What platform are you using to generate content? What are you going to use to learn how to do all of this?

Tools and Training

If you head to the AndroidGuys Deals store, you’ll find that we have all sorts of assistance under the topic of websites. Be it in the form of online courses, web services, design, or something else, there’s something for everyone.

Beyond what we offer, there are some other solutions which might be of value. Another place to check out for teaching and training would be Udemy. We’ve profiled them a number of times on the site, particularly around their Android development courses. With thousands of classes and topics to choose from, you can get an education from the ground up. And, depending on when you buy, you can sometimes save big on courses.

Platforms

When deciding which platform you want to go with, two major names come to the top in 2017: WordPress and Joomla. Each has its advantages and strengths; both have gotten continuously better over the years. The former seems to be the more popular and widely supported however the latter should not be discounted or ignored.

Hosting

After figuring out which tools you want to use for content management, you’ll need a place to host your services. Here at AndroidGuys we employ the services of Digital Ocean for hosting the site. For what it’s worth, we use WordPress for our CMS. If you click here, we receive a credit for referring new clients.

Should your site be built with another tool, you can still find a variety of affordable solutions, many of which include simple installation tools. Whether its WordPress hosting, Joomla hosting, or something entirely different, do a little digging and check companies against each other.

Don’t Forget the Apps

Once you’re heading down the path you want to go, be sure to arm yourself with apps. Head to the Play Store or iTunes and check whether there’s a tool to create content, manage your server, track analytics, buy a domain, or get more from your website.

Additional Resources

Editor Note: Purchasing anything through deals.androidguys.com does generate a small percentage of revenue for the site, all of which goes toward furthering various AndroidGuys endeavors. Moreover, some of the additional links in this post may be attached to select affiliate programs. Money received from those will also go toward growth of the site.