Even if the release of Android Wear 2.0, we’re still pretty skeptical the smartwatch market will blow-up. While LG’s new smartwatches are indeed worthy products, they are still pretty standard offerings.

But what if smartwatch makers could find a niche that hasn’t been populated just yet? FMTwo thinks it has.

The startup wants to release smartwatch build specifically for people who love games. They have dubbed their product Gameband and bundled it with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320 x 320-pixel resolution and Snapdragon 2100 processor (similar specs to the LG Watch Style).

Now what makes the Gameband special it that it comes with a host of games pre-installed on the device. The are two versions that come with different sets of games. The Atari one features titles like Pong, Crystal Castles and Asteroids. The second version offers a mini-game based on the indie title Terraria.

The Atari edition features limited edition Atari colored bezels and straps, as well as Atari themed watchfaces and more. Naturally the Terraria edition featured Terraria-inspired straps and themed watchefaces too.

“We think the smartwatch market has fallen somewhat short of its potential; it’s crowded, with lots of similar products, and often at unaffordable price points.

With our focus on great specs, and specific gaming functionality, content and design, we want Gameband to open the door to a new audience of smartwatch customer, and we are thrilled to be going after that vision with some amazing gaming partners.”

FMTwo Game CEO Feargal Mac Conuladh

Gameband features an upgradable microSD of 256GB capacity, so users can also store photos, music and files on their device. Users can download and manage games via Gameband’s proprietary PixelFurnace software. And by connecting the smartwatch via microSD port with an adapter, gamers with a PC will be able to play full games from the Gameband.

The smartwatch runs a customized version of Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (not Android Wear) out of the box and comes pre-installed with other apps too including Calendar, Contacts, Phone Dialer, Weather, Alarm, Alexa (voice AI) and Music Player.

It reminds us a bit of the Minecraft Gameband with a lot more options. Now if you’d like to give the Gameband a try you should know the wearable is currently up on Kickstarter and you’ll need to pledge $139 to get your hands on the Gameband Atari Edition. The estimated delivery date is September 2017, so you won’t be able to get your hands on the smartwatch immediately.