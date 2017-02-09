Jumpstart your Project Management Professional certification for only $49 (Deal of the Day)

Are you stuck in a rut at work, spending your days just working for the man? Wouldn’t it be better if you actually were ‘the man”? Unfortunately, most jobs and careers worth pursuing need the upper management to know how to organize and run things smoothly.

One way of ensuring candidates are qualified to head up projects or teams is with certification. And, one of the best litmus tests around is the Project Management Professional. Why? Studies show that when more than one-third of their project managers are PMP-certified, organizations complete more of their projects on time, on budget and meeting original goals.

The PMP can also provide a significant advantage when it comes to salary and earning potential. Among survey respondents to PMI’s Earning Power Salary Survey, those with a PMP certification garner a higher salary (20% higher on average) than those without a PMP certification.

About

Our Deal of the Day today is a $49 bundle of professional training with lifetime access. Centered around the PMP certification, it’s everything you need to be ready to sit for the PMP and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certifications. What’s more, the coursework even counts towards the 35 contact-hour requirement for the PMP.

Features

Get lifetime access to 76+ courses & 35+ hours of training

Become certified by one of the industry’s most respected & in-demand certification organizations

Take lessons from a company that’s approved by Project Management Institute® to meet the strict educational criteria necessary to earn the PMP® & CAPM® certifications

Access the material 24/7 so you can learn when you have time

Meet the 35 contact-hour requirement for the PMP® exam & certification

Maintain your certification by meeting the required Professional Development Units

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Project Management Professional Certification Training kit from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $49. With a retail value of around $1,500, it can be yours for a massive 96 percent off. Think about it, that fifty dollar bundle could change your career, and life!

